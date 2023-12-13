Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability
Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability
Having good balance can help you reduce injury and increase performance. Liz Plosser, editor-in-chief at Women’s Health, joins TODAY to talk about the importance of balance and shares ways to test and improve your stability.Dec. 13, 2023
