Trump holds rally at Jersey Shore as Michael Cohen set to testify
May 12, 202402:03

Trump holds rally at Jersey Shore as Michael Cohen set to testify

02:03

Former President Trump is preparing for a courtroom face-off with Michael Cohen but hit the campaign trail on Saturday at the Jersey Shore where he was focused on November’s election. NBC’s Dasha Burns reports for Sunday TODAY.May 12, 2024

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/gop-vp-hopefuls-congress-trump-rcna149870

