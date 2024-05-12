IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sec. Blinken says Israel has the 'will' and 'means to police itself': Full interview10:30
College graduations disrupted by anti-war protests00:32
Where will Biden draw the line on Israel’s attack in Gaza?02:16
Israel orders more evacuations in Rafah ahead of likely attack02:00
Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins02:06
Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go02:11
Over 100 artists call for release of Iranian rapper sentenced to death02:13
Dozens of American aid workers trapped in Gaza03:20
Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother02:14
As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel01:59
Police break up new campus protests, and graduation ceremonies are held01:50
Widow mourns for the father who will never see his child in Rafah00:44
Israel's Eurovision Song Contest competitor says she is 'overwhelmed' at making grand final01:25
Netanyahu hopes he and Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements01:18
Counter protest clashes at UCLA went unchecked by police for several hours05:16
New fallout after Biden threatens to withhold some weapons from Israel01:27
Netanyahu asks Biden to restart U.S. arms supply00:51
Eurovision song contest held against a backdrop of Israel's war with Hamas01:50
Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah02:03
Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah01:41
Where will Biden draw the line on Israel’s attack in Gaza?02:16
“Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss the Biden administration’s growing frustration with how Israel has waged war in Gaza.May 12, 2024
