TODAY

Top ways to reduce your debt amid rising inflation costs

04:03

Consumers are facing the highest inflation rates in more than 40 years, making it easy to rack up credit card debt to make ends meet. NBC's senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on money-saving lessons one woman followed to help pay off around half her debt in just over a year.July 5, 2022

