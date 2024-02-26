The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
It may not always be easy to own up to mistakes but studies show there are benefits to saying sorry. Dr. Samantha Boardman joins TODAY with tips on how to embrace being wrong, the right way to apologize, and more.Feb. 26, 2024
