The cutting-edge way doctors are using AI to save lives
Feb. 23, 202403:30
    The cutting-edge way doctors are using AI to save lives

    How Alabama's embryo ruling impacts families using IVF

  More clinics in Alabama stop IVF treatments after court ruling

  How to prepare now for spring allergies

  Measles outbreak spreads through Florida elementary school

  Do you have a narcissist in your life? Warning signs to look for

  What is practical optimism? How to put this mindset into practice

  Does a healthy BMI mean a healthy heart? Myths versus facts

  How following the keto diet improved this man's mental health

  Should teenagers be taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?

  Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love's Peloton classes

  Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

  How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

  Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

  FDA approves asthma drug for some food allergies

  Hair loss fact vs. myth: What you need to know

  How to identify, manage and untangle your emotions

  Modern medicine roundup: The Atlantic diet, scent therapy, more

  Julianne Hough talks platform KINRGY, shares dance workout

  Improve your strength and balance with these 5 moves

The cutting-edge way doctors are using AI to save lives

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota are using artificial intelligence and pairing it with something similar to a traditional electrocardiogram, giving them the ability to screen for deadly heart conditions. NBC's Morgan Radford reports for TODAY.Feb. 23, 2024

