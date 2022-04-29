IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Terry Crews on abusive upbringing, reconciling with his father

    09:40
TODAY

Terry Crews on abusive upbringing, reconciling with his father

09:40

Entertainer Terry Crews joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to discuss his new memoir, “Tough: My Journey to True Power,” which takes readers behind the curtain to show where his story began. “I learned a lot of bad lessons, and that took years to overcome,” he says.April 29, 2022

