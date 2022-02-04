IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has begun! Get the schedule, learn how to watch and more

TODAY

Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell talk Olympic prep, opening ceremony

03:24

Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell join TODAY live to discuss the figure skating competition ahead and the “surreal” feeling of walking in the opening ceremony. When asked about teammate Nathan Chen, Brown says, “He bests himself every single time. He just keeps getting better… We are just so proud that the represents Team USA.”Feb. 4, 2022

