Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell talk Olympic prep, opening ceremony
03:24
Share this -
copied
Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell join TODAY live to discuss the figure skating competition ahead and the “surreal” feeling of walking in the opening ceremony. When asked about teammate Nathan Chen, Brown says, “He bests himself every single time. He just keeps getting better… We are just so proud that the represents Team USA.”Feb. 4, 2022
Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?
02:00
Lindsey Vonn talks Mikaela Shiffrin’s path to gold at 2022 Winter Olympics
06:10
Shaun White on 2022 Winter Olympics: ‘It’s tough to say goodbye’
06:41
Now Playing
Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell talk Olympic prep, opening ceremony
03:24
UP NEXT
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s first skate at 2022 Winter Olympics
03:48
Team USA’s flag bearers describe leading country in opening ceremony: ‘My heart is so full’