Surprises and snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and more

Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda and Jenna to dish on the hottest tea this week, including buzz around the 2022 Oscar nominations. He spills on Lady Gaga being left off the list for best actress and talks about a potential showdown for best actor. Sylvester also recaps the new Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” which he says should be “required viewing for everybody who is online dating.”Feb. 9, 2022