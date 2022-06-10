IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • Higher education: What it takes to be a cannabis sommelier

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    Summer savings: Find the best gas prices, affordable vacations

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    US households spending $450 more per month due to inflation

    02:23

  • Looking for a beach getaway? Find out which are rated the best

    04:40

  • Is ‘buy now, pay later' right for you? Here's what to consider

    04:11

  • How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices

    03:55

  • Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings

    25:05

  • How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

    02:29

  • 16 states now see gas above $5 per gallon

    02:10

  • 4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial

    01:46

  • Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory

    03:02

  • Analysts predict national gas average will reach $6 by Labor Day

    02:30

  • Suzy Welch offers career advice for the class of 2022

    06:05

  • Gas prices break another record high. Will it reach $5 per gallon?

    02:30

  • Save big for summer fun: Vacation budgets, last-minute trips, more

    04:36

  • 5 life-changing tech trends impacting lives around the world

    03:51

  • Why you’ll need to pack your patience when traveling this summer

    02:58

  • Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chair amid inflation crisis

    01:59

  • Biden to meet with Federal Reserve chair to combat rising inflation

    01:46

  • Is a travel subscription right for you? Here's what you need to know

    03:19

TODAY

Summer savings: Find the best gas prices, affordable vacations

04:13

Whether you’re planning a road trip or enjoying a staycation, NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with tips to save money and where to find bargains.June 10, 2022

  • Higher education: What it takes to be a cannabis sommelier

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    Summer savings: Find the best gas prices, affordable vacations

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    US households spending $450 more per month due to inflation

    02:23

  • Looking for a beach getaway? Find out which are rated the best

    04:40

  • Is ‘buy now, pay later' right for you? Here's what to consider

    04:11

  • How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices

    03:55

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All