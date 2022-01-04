Sterling K. Brown describes upcoming ‘This Is Us’ scene with Mandy Moore: ‘I just started clapping’

As “This Is Us” is about to start airing its final season, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas join Hoda and Jenna to talk about how it feels to be nearing the end of the show. Brown also opens up about a scene with Moore that caused him to start clapping and get tears in his eyes, foreshadowing the emotions expected as the series comes to a close. The group also passes around a fishbowl with questions to ask each other.Jan. 4, 2022