25 bestselling must-haves for your winter wardrobe — starting at $11

    Losing GOP candidate arrested in connection to NM shootings

Losing GOP candidate arrested in connection to NM shootings

02:26

An arrest has been made in connection with a series of recent shootings at homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico. The suspect, Solomon Peña, is an unsuccessful Republican candidate for the state legislature who was labeled an election denier. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2023

Losing GOP candidate arrested in string of shootings at New Mexico Democrats’ homes

