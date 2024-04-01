Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Powerful storms are on the move after a rough weekend out west. Tens of millions from Texas to New England are in the path of heavy rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.April 1, 2024
