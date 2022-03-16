Senate votes to end nationwide mask mandate on public transportation
The Senate passed a resolution that would end the nationwide mask mandate on public transportation, which would undo federal rules that require masks on planes, trains and busses which are currently in place until April 18th. The measure now heads to the House, but it is unclear whether Speaker Pelosi will allow a vote.March 16, 2022
