Now Playing
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim
03:19
The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether former President Donald Trump can claim immunity over charges he tried to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Feb. 29, 2024
Now Playing
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim
03:19
