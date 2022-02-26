Scott Peterson fights to overturn 2004 murder conviction

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Seventeen years after being found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Scott Peterson is pushing for a new trial. Peterson’s attorney claims a juror did not disclose information that would have biased her against Peterson. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for Weekend TODAY.
