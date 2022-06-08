IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From grill tools to project kits, 13 Father’s Day gifts picked by Men’s Health

TODAY

Sandra Bullock calls the shots for Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’ trailer

01:02

Sandra Bullock has made her first appearance in the latest look at Brad Pitt’s new flick, “Bullet Train.” The movie sees Pitt as a very unlucky trained assassin with Bullock as his handler. It hits theaters in August.June 8, 2022

Watch Bad Bunny fight Brad Pitt in trailer for new film ‘Bullet Train’

