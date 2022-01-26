IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insurance

San Jose city council voted on Tuesday in California to pass a first-of-its-kind “gun harm ordinance” requiring gun owners to maintain liability insurance in the event their weapon is used for crime. San Jose’s mayor introduced the proposal after a transportation employee killed nine of his co-workers.Jan. 26, 2022

