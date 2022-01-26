San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insurance
00:33
Share this -
copied
San Jose city council voted on Tuesday in California to pass a first-of-its-kind “gun harm ordinance” requiring gun owners to maintain liability insurance in the event their weapon is used for crime. San Jose’s mayor introduced the proposal after a transportation employee killed nine of his co-workers.Jan. 26, 2022
After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team’s owner
01:32
Now Playing
San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insurance
00:33
UP NEXT
EMS crews forced to wait hours to drop patients at overwhelmed hospitals
02:17
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz joins Baseball Hall of Fame
02:31
Neil Young threatens to remove music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine comments
02:42
SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops