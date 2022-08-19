IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A grocery shopping hack, makeup brush sets and more Steals & Deals for up to 66% off

  • Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games, fined $5M

    00:23

  • What to do if you come across a spotted lanternfly

    03:27

  • Prince Harry travels to Africa, while Prince William to head to NYC

    02:21

  • Veteran ESPN announcer Dick Vitale announces he is cancer-free

    00:32

  • 2 planes collide mid-air in California, resulting in multiple fatalities

    00:26

  • James 'Whitey' Bulger: 3 men indicted in 2018 killing of mob boss

    00:26

  • Significant flash flooding expected throughout Southwest into Texas

    01:16

  • Pete Buttigieg puts airlines on notice after record high complaints

    03:27

  • Are we heading for a housing recession?

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Russia tells employees to stay home, fueling fear of nuclear attack

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    What can we expect to learn from the Trump affidavit?

    02:15

  • Judge orders DOJ to prepare redacted Trump search affidavit

    02:11

  • Restaurant owner springs into action after customer is attacked

    01:14

  • Hero Uber driver runs into burning Brooklyn apartment building

    01:59

  • How to get along with all personalities

    04:52

  • Food for thought: Couple brings taste of home to college students

    04:08

  • USA Mullet Championships for kids is underway: See the finalists

    01:50

  • ‘Art of Teaching Children’ author shares wisdom from the classroom

    06:12

  • See how much was raised during TODAY back-to-school drive

    00:31

  • LeBron James’ new deal opens possibility to play with son Bronny

    00:47

TODAY

Russia tells employees to stay home, fueling fear of nuclear attack

01:37

Russia has told workers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine not to show up to work Friday amid allegations and speculation from both Russia and Ukraine that an incident is being planned at the plant. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY from Bucha.Aug. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games, fined $5M

    00:23

  • What to do if you come across a spotted lanternfly

    03:27

  • Prince Harry travels to Africa, while Prince William to head to NYC

    02:21

  • Veteran ESPN announcer Dick Vitale announces he is cancer-free

    00:32

  • 2 planes collide mid-air in California, resulting in multiple fatalities

    00:26

  • James 'Whitey' Bulger: 3 men indicted in 2018 killing of mob boss

    00:26

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All