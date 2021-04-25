Rhodes scholar Jory Fleming writes new book on the many ways humans think

In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Harry Smith catches up with Jory Fleming, the student who had a 4.0 GPA at the University of South Carolina and was bound for Oxford after earning a prestigious Rhodes scholarship a few years back. Fleming, who has autism, is also releasing a new book, “How to be Human,” which dives into the different ways people think and interact. “I am very appreciative of the difference in my mind and how it enables me to see problems, to see other people,” he says.