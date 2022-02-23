IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

  • Now Playing

    Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis

    05:34

  • Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week

    00:30

  • What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

    03:38

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis

    02:23

  • Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

    01:00

  • Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

    02:50

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement

    02:44

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak

    02:10

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19

    00:21

  • Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee

    01:56

  • Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson

    02:12

  • If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says

    04:05

  • Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

    02:16

  • Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby

    00:58

  • Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

    01:52

  • What’s next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?

    03:23

  • Prince Andrew stripped of military titles amid sex abuse lawsuit

    01:56

  • Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew

    02:26

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

TODAY

Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis

01:44

Queen Elizabeth remains in isolation three days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The Palace says she still has mild flu-like symptoms as concerns grow over the 95-year-old’s health. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Buckingham Palace.Feb. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Queen cancels virtual engagements following COVID-19 diagnosis

    05:34

  • Boris Johnson to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England this week

    00:30

  • What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

    03:38

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis

    02:23

  • Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

    01:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All