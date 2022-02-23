Queen Elizabeth remains a concern 3 days after COVID-19 diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth remains in isolation three days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The Palace says she still has mild flu-like symptoms as concerns grow over the 95-year-old’s health. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Buckingham Palace.Feb. 23, 2022
