As our special series At Home with Jill Martin continues on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Jill showcases products that will help you look your best, host great summer parties, and pamper yourself at home. She gets some help from Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, who share their morning routines along with Jill, and chef Marcus Samuelsson, model Camila Alves McConaughey and interior designer Nate Berkus.