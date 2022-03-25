Pizza and dough facing a supply shortage

General Mills says its struggling to keep up with demands for Pillsbury and Totino’s products, which include a variety of pizza and pizza dough items. The company explains this is due to a supply shortage of certain ingredients. They are also facing bottlenecking issues at distribution centers.March 25, 2022
