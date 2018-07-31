North Korea may be building new missiles, report says copied!

As North and South Korean officials are trying to forge stronger military ties, a report from The Washington Post said new evidence indicates North Korea is working on at least one new intercontinental ballistic missile. In January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to stop all missile and nuclear testing, and agreed at the recent historic summit with President Trump to work toward denuclearization. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.

Read More