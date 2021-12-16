IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Shop last-minute gifts in style, home and beyond, starting at $5

  • 'We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive,' doctor says

    04:05

  • How 2 former college athletes are helping kids get toys for the holidays

    05:20

  • NFL, NBA, and NHL struggle with widespread COVID-19 cases

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Nick Cannon opens up on losing his 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer: ‘5 minutes at a time’

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalogue in $500M deal

    00:27

  • Alwyn Cashe set to become first Black recipient of Medal of Honor

    01:01

  • Urban Meyer fired as Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach

    00:27

  • Airlines warn 5G wireless could cause major disruption for flights

    02:15

  • COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says

    03:11

  • CDC predicts delta, omicron variants could fuel massive spike in COVID-19 infections

    02:11

  • Destructive winter storms tears through Midwest

    03:14

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 15, 2021

    03:50

  • Sheinelle Jones discusses her new documentary about infertility

    02:01

  • UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines

    05:24

  • Holiday travel set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels

    02:56

  • Andrew Cuomo ordered to forfeit proceeds from book about pandemic

    00:27

  • Fire traps more than 100 on roof of Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre

    00:21

  • Spread of omicron is cause for growing concern

    02:23

  • Dozens are still unaccounted-for in tornado-ravaged region

    04:23

  • Inflation concerns grow as Americans head into the holidays

    02:04

TODAY

Nick Cannon opens up on losing his 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer: ‘5 minutes at a time’

06:48

Nick Cannon opens up about the tragic loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. He also shares how his family is standing together amid their heartbreak. “I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all the pain," he says live on TODAY.Dec. 16, 2021

  • 'We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive,' doctor says

    04:05

  • How 2 former college athletes are helping kids get toys for the holidays

    05:20

  • NFL, NBA, and NHL struggle with widespread COVID-19 cases

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Nick Cannon opens up on losing his 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer: ‘5 minutes at a time’

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalogue in $500M deal

    00:27

  • Alwyn Cashe set to become first Black recipient of Medal of Honor

    01:01

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All