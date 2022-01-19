Nearly 50% of American adults are single – and there is a new movement to change the stigma of not having a romantic partner. NBC’s Maria Shriver meets members of the solo community who are embracing life and feeling empowered.Jan. 19, 2022
New movement embraces being 'solo' in adulthood
