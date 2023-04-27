Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause04:59
UP NEXT
Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness01:42
Health screenings you should schedule throughout your life04:52
Some melatonin gummies found to be mislabeled, contain CBD00:33
Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency08:25
Skincare by the decade: Routines for your 20s, 30s, 40s and older04:38
Try these full-body workouts to build muscle at home03:07
Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’03:33
Allyson Felix talks life after Olympics, the new sport she’s taking up04:05
How to spring clean your medicine cabinet05:00
College program teaches students how to become resilient04:19
How to reach your summer health goals04:35
Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray01:18
Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling02:39
Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna09:36
How to cultivate friendships as an adult04:44
Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality04:32
SoulCycle instructor shares simple foam roller exercises03:29
Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle04:21
New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence02:14
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause04:59
Actor Naomi Watts talks about her mission to help women embrace menopause and end the stigma. “Just bring it out onto the table, it’s a natural phase of life.” Watts saysApril 27, 2023
Now Playing
Naomi Watts on mission to help women embrace menopause04:59
UP NEXT
Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness01:42
Health screenings you should schedule throughout your life04:52
Some melatonin gummies found to be mislabeled, contain CBD00:33
Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency08:25
Skincare by the decade: Routines for your 20s, 30s, 40s and older04:38
Try these full-body workouts to build muscle at home03:07
Buddies launch podcast to tackle ‘friendship recession’03:33
Allyson Felix talks life after Olympics, the new sport she’s taking up04:05
How to spring clean your medicine cabinet05:00
College program teaches students how to become resilient04:19
How to reach your summer health goals04:35
Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray01:18
Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling02:39
Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna09:36
How to cultivate friendships as an adult04:44
Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality04:32
SoulCycle instructor shares simple foam roller exercises03:29
Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle04:21
New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence02:14