IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mystery surrounds sudden death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit 02:44 Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather 02:43 US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing 01:51 Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up 04:30 Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters 02:04 Meet Lisa Byington, broadcaster who broke the glass ceiling in men’s sports 03:37 Fans react to Tiger Woods’ first comments about possible return to golf 01:50 Tiger Woods opens up about returning to golf 02:22 Undefeated deaf football team makes history as they race to state championship 03:31 Exceptional athlete and cancer survivor meets her Olympic hero 07:40 Tom Brady tells Oprah what he’s looking forward to in retirement 01:03 Tiger Woods shares first video of himself hitting a golf ball since car crash 01:59 Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s reappearance in video call raises more questions 02:07 Ed Lucas, legendary sports journalist who was blind, dies at age 82 01:57 New video of missing tennis star Peng Shuai raises concern 00:35 Deaf high school football team moves closer to first championship 02:22 Reports of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai raise more confusion 02:05 Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai hasn’t been seen in 2 weeks, raising concerns 03:09 How Native American hockey star Abby Roque is bringing diversity to her sport 03:27 Cynt Marshall talks about how she became first Black female CEO of an NBA team 06:22 Mystery surrounds sudden death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit 02:44
Medina Spirit, this year's Kentucky Derby winner, died Monday after collapsing during a routine workout at a race track in California. The news has shocked the horse racing industry. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.
Dec. 7, 2021 Read More Mystery surrounds sudden death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit 02:44 Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather 02:43 US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing 01:51 Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up 04:30 Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters 02:04 Meet Lisa Byington, broadcaster who broke the glass ceiling in men’s sports 03:37