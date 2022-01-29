MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle succeeds Brian Williams as ‘11th Hour’ host
NBC’s Peter Alexander and Morgan Radford offer a big congratulations to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, who will succeed Brian Williams as the “11th hour” host. Ruhle invited the two hosts to stop by the late-night show, though she joked they could “wear pajamas from the waist down.”Jan. 29, 2022
