Microsoft's Satya Nadella on AI and potential election interference
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sits down with NBC’s Lester Holt for an exclusive interview and speaks out on how the tech industry is working to guard against the abuse of AI-generated disinformation during the 2024 presidential election.Jan. 30, 2024
