Michael B. Jordan celebrates 1 year anniversary with Lori Harvey
Earlier this year Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made waves when they became “Instagram-official.” Now they're celebrating their 1 year anniversary, leading Hoda and Jenna to discuss the the timing in revealing a relationship when you’re in the public eye and how they made the decision to go public with their own relationships .Dec. 2, 2021
