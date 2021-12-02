IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A look at the magic behind the holiday window displays

    05:07

  • How far would you go to get back at an ex?

    00:57

  • Michael B. Jordan celebrates 1 year anniversary with Lori Harvey

    03:34

  • What to read: December's hottest book picks

    04:32

  • Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch team up for new comedy ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas'

    06:21

  • Behind-the-scenes at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

    01:25

  • Helen Mirren unrecognizable in role as Golda Meir

    00:33

  • Lady Gaga looks back on ‘Sopranos’ role

    00:40

  • She said yes! Watch couple get engaged on the TODAY plaza

    02:50

  • Ben Affleck on renewed relationship with Jennifer Lopez

    00:38

  • Alec Baldwin: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger’ of gun on ‘Rust’ set

    02:21

  • Director Baz Luhrmann revisits shooting ‘Romeo + Juliet’

    09:34

  • 'Tinderbox' takes a look at the creation of HBO

    03:23

  • ‘The Family’ author fields questions from Jenna’s Book Club members

    05:14

  • Trendsday Wednesday buzz: Tiffany Haddish and Common beak up

    04:27

  • Top December movies: ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Sing 2,’ ‘Matrix Revolutions’

    05:07

  • Sandra Bullock opens up about being a white parent of adopted Black children

    05:38

  • Adele announces upcoming residency in Las Vegas

    00:40

  • Now you can stay overnight in ‘Home Alone’ house

    01:28

  • Beyonce’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi appear with her in new ad

    00:38

TODAY

Michael B. Jordan celebrates 1 year anniversary with Lori Harvey

03:34

Earlier this year Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made waves when they became “Instagram-official.” Now they're celebrating their 1 year anniversary, leading Hoda and Jenna to discuss the the timing in revealing a relationship when you’re in the public eye and how they made the decision to go public with their own relationships .Dec. 2, 2021

  • A look at the magic behind the holiday window displays

    05:07

  • How far would you go to get back at an ex?

    00:57

  • Michael B. Jordan celebrates 1 year anniversary with Lori Harvey

    03:34

  • What to read: December's hottest book picks

    04:32

  • Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch team up for new comedy ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas'

    06:21

  • Behind-the-scenes at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

    01:25

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All