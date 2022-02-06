Mel Mermelstein, Auschwitz survivor who shut down Holocaust deniers, dies at 95

Mel Mermelstein was just 17 when he and his family were taken from Hungary to the Auschwitz death camp, where his family and more than a million others were killed during the Holocaust. Mermelstein survived and fulfilled a promise to his father that he would let the world know what happened in the camps. Mermelstein grappled with Holocaust deniers, including a group hosting an essay competition. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Feb. 6, 2022