Meet the woman who created a curly hair empire from her kitchen
05:05
Julissa Prado was inspired to start her company Rizos Curls after noticing a demand for simple and accessible curly hair maintenance. Prado used her Mexican families’ tradition of using natural ingredients from plants to start her business in her kitchen with no marketing budget and turn her company global.Jan. 25, 2022
