Meet the entrepreneurs working to end tax on menstrual products
Three entrepreneurs in the wellness space, Nadya Okamoto, Yanghee Paik, and Beatrice Dixon, join TODAY to talk joining forces to create the Tampon Tax Back Coalition, an initiative that strives to raise awareness of — and end — the sales tax placed on menstrual products.Oct. 11, 2023
