Meet the 9-year-old fashionista who’s gone viral for her designs

9-year-old Kaia Aragon has always had an eye for fashion and when her mom began documenting her creations on TikTok, the posts went viral. Kaia and her mom join TODAY to talk about her designs that have even caught the attention of Vera Wang!April 8, 2022

