Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about stepping behind the camera to direct her new movie “As They Made Us.” She also talks about finding her groove as a “Jeopardy!” host and doing her podcast “Mayim Bialik's Breakdown” with her boyfriend. Bialik sticks around for a game of Neuro vs. Nonsense so she can put her training as a scientist to the test!April 4, 2022