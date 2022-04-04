Mayim Bialik joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about stepping behind the camera to direct her new movie “As They Made Us.” She also talks about finding her groove as a “Jeopardy!” host and doing her podcast “Mayim Bialik's Breakdown” with her boyfriend. Bialik sticks around for a game of Neuro vs. Nonsense so she can put her training as a scientist to the test!April 4, 2022
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money
02:16
Now Playing
Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’
09:38
UP NEXT
Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys
05:08
Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?
04:16
5 new book releases to read this April
04:00
Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco