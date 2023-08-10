At least 36 killed by raging wildfires in Hawaii

Study links acid reflux drugs to higher risk of dementia
At least 36 people have been killed and many others remain unaccounted for after homes and business in the historic town of Lahaina were engulfed in flames sparked by wildfires in Hawaii. Some people were seen jumping into the Pacific Ocean to escape the inferno. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Aug. 10, 2023
