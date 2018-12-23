Mattis’ resignation could start ‘functional end’ of Trump presidency, Chuck Todd says 04:41 copied!

Meet the Press Moderator Chuck Todd joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to talk about the ongoing partial government shutdown and what it means for President Trump as top U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and special envoy Brett McGurk, resign. “We may look back on the Mattis resignation as the beginning of the functional end of this presidency,” he says.

