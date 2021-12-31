Maria Shriver’s digital newsletter, The Sunday Paper, has been inspiring her readers to set and stick to their goals. She tells TODAY the best ways to get started and shares tips on journaling and meditating. Dec. 31, 2021
Now Playing
Maria Shriver’s guide to goals and happiness
05:25
