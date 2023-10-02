Newsom chooses Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY's List, to fill the Senate seat of the late Dianne Feinstein. Butler will be the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate, as well as the first openly LGTBQ person to represent California. She will serve until the winner of the state’s next Senate election in November 2024 is sworn in.Oct. 2, 2023