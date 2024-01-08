Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community
Al Roker hosts another episode of Start TODAY. Health experts reveal easy ways to look and feel your best - from simple self-care hacks to superfoods that help boost nutrition. Plus, start the new year off right with two exercises to get the heart pumping.Jan. 8, 2024
