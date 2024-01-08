IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Need motivation to get moving? Jumpstart your fitness routine with the 100-mile challenge

  • Now Playing

    Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community

    24:13
  • UP NEXT

    Four Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys

    24:56

  • Royal photographer Chris Jackson gives an inside look at traveling with the royal family

    04:52

  • Extended cut: Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali talk new Netflix thriller “Leave the World Behind”

    12:29

  • Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:54

  • Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Extended cut: Maria Shriver and her daughters have a candid conversation about women’s health

    12:18

  • Extended Cut: Blake Shelton on leaving 'The Voice', 'Barmageddon' and Ole Red Las Vegas

    11:55

  • How to save time and money this holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:51

  • Hometown Holidays: Celebrity chefs share a taste of home

    49:51

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a classic Puerto Rican holiday drink: Coquito

    03:59

  • Alejandra Ramos makes crispy tostones with two zesty dipping sauces

    07:02

  • Alejandra Ramos makes braised short ribs in a savory pumpkin sauce

    06:20

  • Extended cut: Spike Lee shares his life and career with immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

    24:06

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a decadent mac and cheese with chorizo

    07:00

  • Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts

    24:47

  • NFL wives, girlfriends share how they support each other through the season

    12:29

  • Al Roker dives into Myrtle Beach's modern culinary scene | Family Style

    25:13

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Fan Favorites

    25:03

Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community

24:13

Al Roker hosts another episode of Start TODAY. Health experts reveal easy ways to look and feel your best - from simple self-care hacks to superfoods that help boost nutrition. Plus, start the new year off right with two exercises to get the heart pumping.Jan. 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community

    24:13
  • UP NEXT

    Four Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys

    24:56

  • Royal photographer Chris Jackson gives an inside look at traveling with the royal family

    04:52

  • Extended cut: Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali talk new Netflix thriller “Leave the World Behind”

    12:29

  • Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:54

  • Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Extended cut: Maria Shriver and her daughters have a candid conversation about women’s health

    12:18

  • Extended Cut: Blake Shelton on leaving 'The Voice', 'Barmageddon' and Ole Red Las Vegas

    11:55

  • How to save time and money this holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:51

  • Hometown Holidays: Celebrity chefs share a taste of home

    49:51

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a classic Puerto Rican holiday drink: Coquito

    03:59

  • Alejandra Ramos makes crispy tostones with two zesty dipping sauces

    07:02

  • Alejandra Ramos makes braised short ribs in a savory pumpkin sauce

    06:20

  • Extended cut: Spike Lee shares his life and career with immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

    24:06

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a decadent mac and cheese with chorizo

    07:00

  • Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts

    24:47

  • NFL wives, girlfriends share how they support each other through the season

    12:29

  • Al Roker dives into Myrtle Beach's modern culinary scene | Family Style

    25:13

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Fan Favorites

    25:03

Door plug that flew off Alaska Airlines jet midflight found in Oregon

Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas

Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization

Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place

Here are the winners at the 2024 Golden Globes

Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU

Author Brianna Wiest talks her latest book, ‘The Pivot Year’

Mel B talks upcoming wedding, ‘AGT,’ new Spice Girls music, more

‘Mean Girls’ plastics talk upcoming film, bonding off screen, more

See iconic looks from the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes

Everything you need to prepare for the 100-mile walking challenge

Achieve deeper happiness by leading a ‘quiet life’

Rob Gronkowski talks NFL playoffs, Bill Belichick, new Frito-Lay ad

How to reach your 2024 financial goals

Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

Podcasts to listen to in 2024: True crime, music, motivation, more

3 mind-body exercises to improve focus in the digital age

'Ted' stars spent 3 months with life-sized bear in preparation for film

Easy hacks to help you stick to your New Year resolutions

The top movies and TV shows to watch in January 2024

Author Brianna Wiest talks her latest book, ‘The Pivot Year’

Mel B talks upcoming wedding, ‘AGT,’ new Spice Girls music, more

‘Mean Girls’ plastics talk upcoming film, bonding off screen, more

See iconic looks from the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes

Caught on cam: See the major smooches at 2024 Golden Globes!

What do the stars have in store for 2024?

Here is what to watch before the 2024 Golden Globes

Author Arthur C. Brooks on new bestseller, creating happiness

Dan Levy says new film 'Good Grief' brought his parents to tears

Wellness trends to help you reach your health goals in 2024

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

Tarragon thyme chicken thighs and quinoa: Get the recipe!

Winter green salad and mushroom polenta: Get the recipes!

Transform pizza and cheeseburgers into healthy family meals

One-pot turmeric chicken and stuffed cabbage: Get the recipes!

Mocktail recipes to keep you on track for Dry January

2024 food trends: What will be in your glass and on your plate

Start your new year strong with a salad packed with superfoods

Brothy beans and garlic bread: Get these New Year's recipes

Get the recipes for 4 unique and fun New Year’s Eve drinks