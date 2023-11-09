How K-Pop star Eric Nam talks new mental health platform
K-Pop icon Eric Nam is opening up about his mental health journey and is reaching out to fans in a new way. He has created a self-care platform “Mindset,” which was born from fans expressing the desire to talk about mental health. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY.Nov. 9, 2023
