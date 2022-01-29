Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify
Joni Mitchell has asked for her music to be removed from Spotify following Neil Young’s protest against the streaming service for standing with podcaster Joe Rogan. The artists say Spotify is spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines by featuring “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Rogan had a guest on his show accused of promoting falsehoods about the vaccine, though the episode was later taken down.Jan. 29, 2022
