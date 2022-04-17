Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor Jane Lynch joins Willie Geist to share how her latest role as Rosie Brice in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” reminds her of the only thing she and her mother bonded over. Lynch also recalls landing her iconic role in Glee and thinking the show was “going to take off.”April 17, 2022

Jane Lynch opens up about wedding to Jennifer Cheyne: ‘A really beautiful thing’

