    Isaac Fitzgerald shares inspiration behind ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’

Isaac Fitzgerald shares inspiration behind ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’

Isaac Fitzgerald joins TODAY to talk about his new raw and revealing memoir, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional.” He talks about his tough childhood and how his family came back together over the years.July 18, 2022

