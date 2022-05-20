IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • Now Playing

    Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    How to get your kids outside: Renowned outdoorsman shares tips

    03:57

  • Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel

    03:32

  • Al Roker takes part in first-of-its-kind Aspen climate event in Miami

    02:34

  • Climate officials say over half of US is now in a drought

    00:31

  • Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary

    05:18

  • Eco-friendly products: Bottle-free beauty set, felt lunch bags, more

    06:07

  • South Korea to begin building a floating city for 12,000 people

    00:25

  • See these Earth Week experiments with Kate the Chemist

    05:08

  • TODAY sets record for most people watering plants at once

    06:46

  • Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

    04:21

  • Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies

    04:31

  • How Earthships are a key tool in navigating environmental changes

    03:57

  • Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

    03:51

  • Inspiring America: Lester Holt announces 2022 Inspiration List

    01:32

  • Inside Puerto Rico’s push for eco-friendly power

    03:27

  • How to protect your home against oil leaks

    04:34

  • Inside ranchers’ efforts to save the American bison

    03:28

  • Climate Change: How women are leading the charge to save our planet | TODAY ALL Day

    24:31

  • ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin spreads love of greenery

    03:35

TODAY

Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction

03:30

The vaquita marina, Spanish for "little sea cows," are some of the smallest marine mammals – and they are on the edge of extinction. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY on the efforts to save the rare species as populations rapidly decline. May 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    How to get your kids outside: Renowned outdoorsman shares tips

    03:57

  • Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel

    03:32

  • Al Roker takes part in first-of-its-kind Aspen climate event in Miami

    02:34

  • Climate officials say over half of US is now in a drought

    00:31

  • Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary

    05:18

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All