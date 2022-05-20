Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction

- Now Playing
Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction03:30
- UP NEXT
How to get your kids outside: Renowned outdoorsman shares tips03:57
Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel03:32
Al Roker takes part in first-of-its-kind Aspen climate event in Miami02:34
Climate officials say over half of US is now in a drought00:31
Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary05:18
Eco-friendly products: Bottle-free beauty set, felt lunch bags, more06:07
South Korea to begin building a floating city for 12,000 people00:25
See these Earth Week experiments with Kate the Chemist05:08
TODAY sets record for most people watering plants at once06:46
Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more04:21
Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies04:31
How Earthships are a key tool in navigating environmental changes03:57
Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more03:51
Inspiring America: Lester Holt announces 2022 Inspiration List01:32
Inside Puerto Rico’s push for eco-friendly power03:27
How to protect your home against oil leaks04:34
Inside ranchers’ efforts to save the American bison03:28
Climate Change: How women are leading the charge to save our planet | TODAY ALL Day24:31
‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin spreads love of greenery03:35
- Now Playing
Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction03:30
- UP NEXT
How to get your kids outside: Renowned outdoorsman shares tips03:57
Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel03:32
Al Roker takes part in first-of-its-kind Aspen climate event in Miami02:34
Climate officials say over half of US is now in a drought00:31
Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary05:18
Play All
Play All