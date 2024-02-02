Bruce Springsteen mourns loss of mother in social media post
Ice Spice talks debut album, Grammy nominations, Nicki Minaj
Breakout hip-hop artist Ice Spice joins Hoda and Jenna for her first ever morning show appearance to exclusively share the title of her debut record “Y2K” and the meaning behind the name. She also discusses her collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, her Grammy nominations and then reveals her Starry Super Bowl ad!Feb. 2, 2024