TODAY

How to visit the locations that inspired the latest hit TV shows

05:13

After years of being cooped up at home and binge-watching television shows, Misty Belles from Virtuoso Travel Agency joins TODAY with tips to travel to the locations that inspired some of the most popular TV shows of our time. Her list will help fans of "Gossip Girl," “Emily in Paris,” “Yellowstone,” and more feel like they’re an extra on set!July 5, 2022

