IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How to manage holiday stress and combat ‘emotional vampires’04:53
Vaccine boosters, travel, holiday parties: Your omicron questions answered04:56
More children being diagnosed with autism at younger ages, study shows00:26
New omicron cases detected nationwide as Biden announces winter safety measures02:53
Generous act bonds 2 friends for life04:44
‘Testing works better than travel bans,’ doctor says about omicron02:59
Dr. Oz says he will run for Senate02:37
What we know and don’t know about the omicron variant02:19
It’s ‘highly unlikely’ vaccines will be totally ineffective against omicron, doctor says05:17
American businesses brace for potential impact of omicron variant02:01
CDC expands booster recommendations in response to omicron variant02:00
Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotions10:06
Meet the runner who’s out to prove that fitness fits all sizes04:16
Omicron variant is worthy of concern but not alarm, doctor says03:54
Experts say omicron COVID-19 variant likely in US already02:26
Dr. Anthony Fauci on new COVID-19 omicron variant: ‘Do not pull back on your guard’04:57
New COVID-19 variant omicron raises concerns as US set to institute travel ban02:07
New COVID-19 variant emerges out of South Africa02:46
Exceptional athlete and cancer survivor meets her Olympic hero07:40
COVID-19 cases surge as families gather for Thanksgiving02:15
How to manage holiday stress and combat ‘emotional vampires’04:53
Dr. Michael Breus, also known as The Sleep Doctor, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips to handle “emotional vampires” in your life as well as managing your sleep and holiday stress.Dec. 3, 2021
How to manage holiday stress and combat ‘emotional vampires’04:53
Vaccine boosters, travel, holiday parties: Your omicron questions answered04:56
More children being diagnosed with autism at younger ages, study shows00:26
New omicron cases detected nationwide as Biden announces winter safety measures02:53
Generous act bonds 2 friends for life04:44
‘Testing works better than travel bans,’ doctor says about omicron02:59