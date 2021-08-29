How serious is the risk of COVID-19 to kids as they head back to school?
The number of COVID-19 cases in children increased fourfold over the past month, likely due to kids returning to school, children under 11 not being eligible for vaccination and low vaccinations rates in many areas. Even though children remain a fraction of the cases and hospitalizations, how serious is the risk as they head back to school? NBC senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres has this week’s Sunday Focus.Aug. 29, 2021